Azerbaijani designers are invited to the International Digital Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021-22.

International Digital Fashion Week Competition is a great opportunity for students and emerging designers from all over the world to compete for prizes and a place on IDFW.

Judging for the competition starts on February 1st, 2021. There will be a panel of judges that consist of presidents of other fashion weeks, celebrities, press, major fashion journalists, and other prominent people in the fashion industry. Each contestant is to submit a one minute video that will be braodcasted on the FNL Network. The judges will review the videos broadcasted globally on FNL Network.There will be three sets of winners, 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place.

In order to take part in the competition, you need to contact the official IDFW representative.

The deadline to have your submission in is January 15, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

0553410152 - Gulnara Khalilova (fashion designer, head of the Azerbaijani Center of Traditional Costumes)

E-mail: [email protected]

International Digital Fashion Week is a platform for designers from around the world to showcase their new season’s collections. IDFW is a groundbreaking platform that encompasses an array of original fashion content for a global audience. Esteemed designers are invited to participate in International Digital Fashion Week.

As a result of the pandemic, FNL Network CEO and Founder Rocco Leo Gagliotti donated the FNL Network for free on all platforms for all viewers to give viewers full access to FNL Network's myriad of entertainment.

FNL Network is the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week. IDFW will be accessible everywhere around the world, from the comfort of your couch to your daily commute.

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of lifestyle. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion.

