New book about Azerbaijan-Italy cultural ties has been published in Baku.

The author of the monograph on "Azerbaijan-Italy cultural relations: history and modernity" is Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the State University of Culture and Arts Sevil Karimova

The monograph, published in Russian, traces the history of cultural ties between the two countries since ancient times.

The book is divided into relevant chapters based on the history of development, the intensity of cultural relations, their historical-political and economic background, traditional forms.

It examines the attitude of ancient Rome to Azerbaijan, the military-trade alliances formed in the Middle Ages, and the elements of cultural dialogue formed at the level of strategic cooperation at the present stage.

The monograph provides an extensive cultural analysis of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican. The main part of the study deals with the specifics of mutual cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and Italy in modern times.

The fact-based analysis of the fields of education, literature, cinema, theatre, music, fine arts emphasizes the formation of mutual artistic images, stereotypes, their re-evaluation at the present stage.

The editor of the book is associate professor Shirin Malikova, the reviewers are professors Chingiz Abdullayev, Fuad Mammadov and Rena Mammadova.

