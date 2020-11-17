By Laman Ismayilova

Being one of the most stunning examples of the Azerbaijani architecture, Khudafarin bridges can be included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

First Deputy Culture Minister, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov stressed that Khudafarin bridges deserve inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for all of its features.

"We have already started the process of preparation of a nomination file in this regard. First of all, Khudaferin bridges should be included in the initial list of the UNESCO. After it, we will work to include it in the World Heritage List with Iran as the bridges are located on the border zone. It is one of the important issues for us. Because Khudaferin bridges are considered one of the pearls of Azerbaijani architecture," he told journalists.

Khudafarin is magnificent historical monument located on the state border of Azerbaijan with Iran.

There are two Khudafarin bridges connecting the northern and southern banks of the Araz River in Jabrayil region.

Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries. The 15-arched Khudafarin bridges were constructed in the 13th century.

Khudafarin bridges played a huge role in the development of the Great Silk Road and had exceptional military-strategic importance.

After the occupation of Jabrayil by Armenian invaders in 1993, Khudafarin bridges have seriously been damaged.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Jabrayil, where the Khudafarin bridges are located, and several villages of the region from Armenian occupation.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz