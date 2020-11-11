By Laman Ismayilova

Bilasuvar Youth Public Union "Window to the World" has launched a new project aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani multiculturalism.

The initiative was previously named best at the contest co-organized by the Council on State Support to NGOs and Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

The project titled "Azerbaijan's unique model of multiculturalism in the Francophonie media" features six articles on the current multicultural situation in Azerbaijan to be published in the French newspapers "L'Ami Hebdo d'Alsace" and "L'Alsace".

The work to be done as a result of the project focuses on spreading truth about Azerbaijan's multicultural values in the international arena.

Being a part of Azerbaijan’s domestic policy, multiculturalism contributes to the high-level regulation of relations between the state and religion, preservation of cultural values ​​of ethnic groups.

The atmosphere of tolerance is always at the highest level in Azerbaijan.

Along with Azerbaijanis, representatives of a number of other small peoples and ethnic minorities live in the republic, including the Tats, Talyshes, Mountain Jews and others.

The year 2016 was declared the Year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. In 2014, Azerbaijan set up an international center for multiculturalism in order to promote the values of multiculturalism. Also, in 2008, Azerbaijan launched the "Baku process "on the theme of "Intercultural dialogue as a basis for peace and sustainable development in Europe and its neighboring regions".

