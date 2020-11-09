Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, chief Conductor and music director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev will join Nutcracker International Television Contest for Young Musicians. The Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.
In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.
The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan also successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.
He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.
In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.
-
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz