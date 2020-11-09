By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, chief Conductor and music director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev will join Nutcracker International Television Contest for Young Musicians. The Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

The 21st Nutcracker International Television Contest for Young Musicians will be held in Moscow on December 1-8.

The Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under the direction of the Azerbaijani conductor at the opening and closing ceremonies of the music contest.

The first round will be attended by 48 contestants from 23 countries of the world and 12 cities of Russia. The 13-year-old violinist Saida Akhmadova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

The Nutcracker is an annual international television music competition among young musicians, hosted by the Russian Kultura TV channel. It was established in 2000 and has been held annually since then. The competition is held in several categories of classical music performance: "Piano"; "Stringed instruments"; "Wind and Percussion Instruments".

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.