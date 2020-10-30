By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Choreographic Academy has presented the patriotic project "Victory". The project is dedicated to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, which is currently liberating Azerbaijan's territories occupied by Armenia.

The music video features Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijan Capriccio. The choreographer is People's Artist Yusif Gasimov, artistic director- People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova, the author of the idea-Honored Art Worker Sonakhanum Ibrahimova.

People's Artist Tarana Muradova, Honored Artists Sabina Gasimova, Sanan Huseynli and Gulmamed Shahverdiyev, video editor-Abulfaz Babazade, director-Galib Bagirov and many others were involved in the project.

Baku Choreography Academy, formally Baku Choreography School, is a high school in Baku, Azerbaijan, specialized in general, secondary and higher education programs in the field of choreography.

The Academy was established on April 30, 2014 by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the basis of Baku Choreography School.

The main goal of the academy is to develop Azerbaijan's choreographic art. The Academy's students successfully represent Azerbaijan at many international dance competitions.

Baku School of Choreography is more than 80 years old. A film about the academy was shot in 2005. The film covers the history and activities of the school.

Since the early Middle Ages, various kinds of dances started to form in Azerbaijan.

Vagzali, gangi, yalli, terekeme, nalbeki are among other popular dances in the country.

Vagzali is played when the bride is seen off from her family house to the house of the bridegroom and her departure is reflected in this dance.

Yalli is a very old and traditional dance in Azerbaijan. At first, it was performed in the form of a traditional celebration of fire, which was a source of heat, light, and warm food. In this traditional celebration, dancers worship fire as a goddess. This dance is performed by a group of people and in ancient times whoever didn’t dance properly was fined by the chieftain who would make him sing a song or dance another dance.

Terekeme is a dance of tribesmen. Those who are dancing extend their arms and go forward with their heads up. This dance is filled with the feelings of freedom and expansiveness. Both men and women perform it.

Nalbeki (saucer) is a dance performed only by women, during the dance saucers are used.

The first professional dance group in Azerbaijan was created in 1938 on the basis of amateur performance. The ensemble performed with a diverse repertoire, consisting of ancient and modern folk dances.

Today, traditional dances are still performed by people of Azerbaijan.

Now they are widely taught and performed throughout the country and abroad.

