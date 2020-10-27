By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Municipal Theater has expressed its support to the National Army, which is fighting against Armenian occupants.

The theater donated money to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund, established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002, Trend Life reported.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The theater staff emphasizes that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces are fighting heroic battles for the liberation of the ancestral Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian invaders. The Azerbaijani army is carrying out its sacred mission with valor.

Baku Municipal Theater also released a patriotic video that features poems of Samad Vurgun.

The deep, heartfelt reading of the poems by the theater actors fully reflects the high patriotic spirit of the Azerbaijani people, the inviolable solidarity of the entire country in the struggle for the liberation of the ancestral lands from the invaders.

The scriptwriter and director of the project is People's Artist Marahim Farzalibekov, cameraman - Ilgar Geybatov, editor - Elnur Ehtiramoglu.

The cast includes Tural Akhmed, Ulviya Rza, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Togrul Rza and Elchin Muradov. The theater actors consider the implementation of such patriotic projects as their duty, and will continue to work in this direction in the future.

It should be noted that the staff of the Baku Municipal Theater has repeatedly performed in front of servicemen on the front line.

