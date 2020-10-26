By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's talented dancer Farid Kazakov has won 1st place at Solo Star Russia 2020 competition.

Speaking about his victory, Kazakov stressed the importance of showing Azerbaijan's superiority not only in the political and military arena, but also in art.

For him, the choice of the dance performance was unambiguous. He is proud to provide moral support to the National Army and to raise Azerbaijani flag on a pedestal.

The dancer emphasized that Azerbaijan has always shown and proven its superiority in all areas.

"I also did this in order to draw attention to our problem. Last year I had the honor to raise our flag on the champion's podium, beating all my Russian and Armenian competitors, and I am immensely glad and proud that this time I managed to repeat my success!," he said.

"I am proud that once again the organizers and participants of the competition were convinced that Azerbaijan is superior to everyone and in everything! And participation in Solo Star Russia 2020 at this time and this year became a principle for me. The principle of a citizen and patriot of his homeland. The country that I love, I am proud and represent with honor and dignity on the international arena. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!, said the dancer.

Farid Kazakov has been recently named the country's best young dancer. He won Khazar National Prize 2020 for his professionalism and devotion to dance art. The dancer is being chosen as the youngest professional dancer in Azerbaijan for the second year in a row.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

In July, the national dancer presented a patriotic video "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev and poems by Nabi Khazri.

In his video, Kazakov performs in a military uniform with the Azerbaijani flag in his hands. As the dancer himself says, he decided to release this video after the Armenian cross-border military provocation in July.

In August, Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

---

