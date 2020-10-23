By Laman Ismayilova

Ancient monuments have been discovered in Nakchivan. Nearly 40 stone axes, five pitcher children's burials with bronze necklaces inside the Late Bronze Age were discovered by "Kharaba Gilan" expedition in Ordubag region, Day.Az reported.

The excavations were conducted on an area of 64 square meters.

Nakhchivan is one of the most ancient territories of human settlement not only in Azerbaijan, but throughout the world.

It is home to numerous historical monuments, including ancient Gamigaya, Farhad house, Ajhabi-Kahf, Yusuf ibn Kuseyr tomb, Momina Khatun tomb, Tomb of the Gulistan, Khanagah tomb, Qazanchi bridge, Nakhchivan Juma Mosque, and Qesariyya monument.

Archaeological excavations on the territory of the ancient settlement of Nakhchivan Tepe prove that.

The archeological excavations showed that ancient settlements in Nakhchivan were inhabited 300-500 thousand years ago.

These settlements were mainly found in river valleys of Nakhchivan, on mountain slopes, and in millenniums-old caves. The tools and material culture samples found testify that those settlements were some of the oldest ones not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world.

The animal bones found show that the residents were generally engaged in small cattle breeding. Hunting took an important place in the life of the settlement residents. Bones of horses and dogs are represented by single examples.

The pottery discovered in the settlement of Nakhchivan Tepe has important value for studying the Chalcolithic Age culture of the region.

