By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union calls all musicians to condemn Armenian's occupation policy and actively support Azerbaijan's fight for the liberation of its territories.

"For more than three decades, Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. As a result of the barbaric actions of the Armenian fascists, many cities and villages have turned into ruins with completely destroyed infrastructure. Up to one million Azerbaijani civilians were forcibly expelled from their homes, their ancestral lands," the statement says.

"Numerous historical and cultural monuments were mercilessly destroyed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories: 13 architectural and archaeological sites of world importance, 292 cultural monuments of republican and 330 local importance, including museums, monumental and memorial monuments, examples of decorative and applied art, gardens, parks and reserves. The ancient city of Shusha, which is the cradle of Azerbaijani musical culture, the hometown of such famous musicians and composers as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Niyazi, Seid Shushinsky, Khan Shushinsky, Bulbul, Rashid Behbutov, Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Suleyman Alasgarov and others has been under enemy occupation for almost 30 years."

"Azerbaijani composers also contribute to this struggle for the liberation of occupied territories and create works in different music styles dedicated to Karabakh. Representatives of both the older and younger generations, including famous composers Polad Bulbuloglu, Eldar Mansurov, Javanshir Guliyev, Faik Sujaddinov, Azad Zahid, Elza Seidjahan, Vugar Jamalzade, as well as young ones - Tural Mammadli, Ilaha Israfilova, Farid Fatullayev and others compose patriotic music pieces. Their works are regularly performed on various republican TV channels and radio," the message said.

Azerbaijani Composers' Union also donated 10,000 AZN to Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support Azerbaijani soldiers who are fighting against Armenian invaders.

The Union strongly condemns the leadership of Armenia and its supporters who have committed crimes against humanity. Azerbaijani Composers' Union calls on the international community, especially musicians from all over the world, to actively support Azerbaijan's fair position.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

