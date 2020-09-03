By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater is getting ready to its 111th season. The theater workers took part in a virtual meeting as part of the preparations. The meeting discussed the theater's activity during COVID-19 pandemic.

In his speech, the theater's director, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev stressed that the activities of theaters over this time has been regulated in accordance with the rules established by the Operational Headquarters. He also encouraged the theater staff to actively participate in various virtual projects.

During the meeting, theater workers provided insight into virtual projects carried out during the quarantine regime.

It was also decided to hold an online event dedicated to National Music Day annually celebrated on September 18.

The date is the birthday of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov. The tradition of Uzeyir Hajibeyov's birthday as a celebration was initiated by eminent composer and conductor Niyazi who commemorated this day very year after Uzeyir Hajibeyov's death.

In 1995, national leader Heydar Aliyev decreed that 18 September would be National Music Day.

