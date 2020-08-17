By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan one of the world's oldest oil-producing countries. The oil fountain in Bibiheybat field Baku (1848) laid the foundation for the first industrial production of "black gold" in Azerbaijan.

By the 19th century, the country turned into the frontrunner in the world's oil and gas industry.

Now Azerbaijani oil industry continues to grow at a rapid pace. Azerbaijani oil is exported to many countries.

Some artists even use the country's "black gold" in their art. Azerbaijani artist Sabir Copuroglu creates fascinating paintings with oil.

Chopuroglu was first given a small bottle of crude oil, used for luxurious oil baths when he was a child. He used the precious liquid to draw pictures of horses in his family home.

For his art, Sabir evaporated the liquid to a syrupy state, and then added artistic varnish and pigment to it.

"I made a couple of strokes on the paper and was pleased by the fact that the liquid no longer spread. I do not use any brush in my art. I paint everything only with my fingers. So, my paintings are purely handmade," the artist said.

Moreover, the artist patented his discovery. Now this invention belongs only to Sabir Chopuroglu.

The artist prefers natural oil color - a thick, rich brown with a sheen as it symbolizes the color of land and fertility.

Through his original paintings, the artist expresses urban and natural motifs, architectural monuments and vibrant characters in all glory and beauty.

Over 500 of his paintings, including a series "Absheron", "Borchali", "Ancient Turks", "Azerbaijan oil", "Horse-dream" won the hearts of art lovers around the world.

Sabir's works are now extremely famous in USA, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany and other countries. They are kept in private collections of many art connoisseurs.

His unique art has brought many fans both within the country and far beyond its borders.

In 2006, the artist was awarded the 2nd International Symposium of Artists in Erwitte Horn in Germany. He also became the winner of many awards, including a diploma for his picture Caspian Symphony in Germany.

Several films, TV programs have been shot about his art. A documentary "Oilman" was successfully presented at many international film festivals.

If you want to capture wonderful memories about your trip to Azerbaijan, these stunning paintings will always remind you of the Land of Fire.

