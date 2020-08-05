By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani poet Sahib Mammadov has been named the winner of the Mikhail Plastov International Literary Prize.

The poet was awarded with a diploma "For the height of creative success" signed by the deputy chairman of the board of the Moscow Union of Writers, academician S. Antipov and chairman of the award committee K. Spassky, Trend Life reported.

Sahib Mammadov presented three poems at the competition "They told me", "That's all" and "Faces".

Mammadov is a two-time laureate of the literary competition of the Nasimi festival. He is a laureate of the Eurasian festival LiFFt-2019 and many other international competitions.

The main goal of the contest is to discover talented contemporary Russian-speaking poets, to promote their creative growth and to attract the attention of the general public to contemporary poetry.

The competition was held on the website of Serebro Slovo Publishing House. According to the contest rules, the best poems will be published in near future.

