Azerbaijani actors and directors are invited to take part in distance education programs conducted by the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) with the support of the Russkiy Mir Foundation.

The Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) has prepared a cycle of education programs for professional actors, directors, and university professors from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Uzbekistan.

The main goal of the project is to promote the traditions of the Russian theater school, strengthen cultural ties between the theater communities.

The Russian Institute of Theater Arts provides a wide range of educational programs on acting, speech and stage technique.

The programs will be held in July at GITIS Center for Continuing Education within the framework of the project "Culture".

The programs will involve GITIS's best teaching staff who is going to train about 300 people in a month.

All participants will receive a certificate in the end of distance education.

Applications are accepted until July 12.

For more information, please visit, GITIS's official website.

