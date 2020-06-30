By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sweets will be presented at the 14th International Good Taste Festival to be held in Poznan, Poland, on August 13-16.

Every year, in the middle of August, Poznan becomes a true magnet for food lovers from all over Poland.

The Good Taste Festival is a foodie holiday with an international food fair, culinary shows and workshops, concerts, and competitions.

The festival offers visitors a chance to enjoy various culinary delights from Bungarian langosze and Turkish baklava to Balkan burek and delicious Azerbaijani desserts.

Street artists performances and jazz concerts by the Old Market Square fountains will immense you into the wonderful atmosphere of Poznan Food Days.

