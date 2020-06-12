By Laman Ismayilova

A final exhibition of the country's painting contest "Grateful" will be held online on June 12.

The exhibition reflects selflessness of health workers and all those who are working hard for the sake of society during COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, State Art Gallery and Khatai Arts Center.

The exhibition will be available on social networks of State Art Gallery and Khatai Arts Center.

Earlier, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery delighted art lovers with a virtual exhibition "Global message".

The exhibition aimed at protecting people from COVID-19 through original posters by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Zaur Kantemirov.

