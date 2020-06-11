By Laman Ismayilova

Rashad Mehdiyev is one of artists whose stunning art works are admired throughout the world.

His breathtaking paintings brilliantly reflect the traditions of national and European art. Mehdiyev`s art works are distinguished by their individual and creative style, rich color of bright and vibrant colors taken from Azerbaijani miniatures.

He is the first Azerbaijani artist whose exhibition was held at the UN office in 2006. In 2012, he was presented Russian Public Fund Award.

Rashad Mehdiyev inherited his love for art from his father, a prominent artist Rafik Mehdiyev. He spent a lot of time watching his father`s works.

Mehdiyev graduated from the Baku Art College and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art. He also entered the Turkish University of Memar Sinan. In 2002, Rashad Mehdiyev won "Canaqqalanin gozyashlari" contest organized by TURKSOY in Turkey.

The artist's works are stored in private collections. His paintings have been successfully showcased in many European countries.

Now Rashad Mehdiyev shares his art secrets with young artists.

