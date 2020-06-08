By Laman Ismayilova

A one-act plays contest has been announced in Azerbaijan. The theme of the competition is the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The contest "Together we are strength" is co-organized by Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators, Sabail Executive Power, UNESCO, Association of Azerbaijani Clubs at UNESCO, ASAN Volunteers as well as "Azerbaijan" magazine.

The main goal of the contest is to reflect negative consequences of coronavirus pandemic through art.

To join the art competition, your play must express the fight against COVID-19, virus's impact on the country's social life. The plays should never have been published or staged anywhere before. Your one-act play should not exceed 40,000 symbols. The text of the play should be written in the font Times New Roman (12), line spacing 1, file format "doc." A4. Each author can submit only one work to the competition.

The competition is open only for those who are no older than 35 years. Those who wish to take part in the competition can send their work to the theater’s email address (g.t.teatr@mail.ru) until July 31. The letter should contain the author's personal information and his contacts.

The submitted works will be evaluated by the jury. The winning play will be staged at the theater by the end of this year.

The best plays will be handed over by the theater management to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture as a recommendation for staging in other theaters.

---

