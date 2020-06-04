By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented the 19th embroidery (curtain) produced in Ganja.

In the traditional home interior of a wealthy Azerbaijani family, wall embroidered panels formed the central point of the interior.

Decorated with a symmetrical vertical composition — variations on the theme of the tree of life – they had no functional, but rather an exclusively aesthetic purpose that served only to decorate the interior, yet acted also as a talisman against the evil eye. Such wall panels were made of cloth or wool in dark tones, embroidered with a tambour stitch, and lined with a simple fabric.

Previosly, the Carpet Museum provided insight into the oldest embroidery from its collection.

The 12th–13th century fabric was found during the archeological excavations among the ruins in Kharaba Gilan near Nakhchivan.

