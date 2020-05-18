By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Academy of Choreography has launched a unique project "Biz variq ve Biz birlikdəyik" aimed at the creative exchange of both practical and theoretical in choreography.

Azerbaijani dancers, teachers, students, including the graduate of Baku Academy of Choreography, talented dancer and gymnast Farid Kazakov also joined the campaign.

He presented a video story about his first teacher, People's Artist of the USSR Tamilla Shiraliyeva.

The dancer welcomed the initiative, expressing his gratitude to his dance teacher.

"It should be noted that the first ballet in the history of the Muslim East was staged in Azerbaijan. The premiere of the ballet entitled "Maiden’s Tower" in three acts with a prologue and the epilogue took place on April 18, 1940. Also, there are artists who have made a real breakthrough in the ballet world of the time, not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire USSR. One of such people is my first dance teacher, People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize, holder of the Order of Glory Tamilla Shiraliyeva," Kazakov told Azernews.

In 1979, Tamilla Shiraliyeva, became the first performer of Scheherazade party in the premiere performance of the ballet "A Thousand and One Nights" by Fikrat Amirov. For her brilliant performance, Shiraliyeva along with other creators and performers of this ballet was awarded with the USSR State Prize.

"This person is so significant and dear to me that I have decided to devote my video story to her! I will be always grateful to Tamilla Shiraliyeva. In fact, I was was accepted in choreographic school at her initiative, thereby getting a chance to make my dream of becoming an artist come true !," the dancer said.

"Besides the fact that she was a wonderful ballerina, she is a professional and a very strong teacher, who brought up a galaxy of artists! I really want our young ballet dancers to be familiar with the work of such outstanding artists of the past! As the head of the Olympus Grace School of Gymnastics in Moscow, I always tell my Russian students about my Azerbaijani teachers and we often watch video recordings with their participation. It is very important to appreciate and be grateful to these people for our history of Azerbaijani choreography!," he concluded.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

