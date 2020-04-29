By Lama Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve will screen a short film on the "Shirvanshahs' Heritage in the World's Museums" exhibition.

Produced by Medeniyyet TV, the film gives you a chance to get acquainted with exposition, based on 101 unique exhibits, stored in Istanbul Military Museum, Georgian National Museum, National History Museum of Azerbaijan, National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, Military History Museum of Azerbaijan, Shamakhi History- Ethnography Museum, NUM.Az LLC and Icherisheher History Museum.

Notably, the exhibition was organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve in the framework of the international scientific conference "Journey from modern Azerbaijan to the Historical State of the Shirvanshahs".

The opening of the exhibition was timed the release of the colorful thematic album "Shirvanshahs' Heritage in the World's Museums".

The exhibition featured collection of helmets with inscriptions-parting words. The exhibits of the Georgian National Museum of History replenished the exhibition with magnificently preserved boilers, which were a mandatory attribute of the Turkic army and had multifunctional significance. Of no less interest are two tiles from the tomb of Pir-Hussein. These unique ceramic facings with inscriptions and paintings are stored in the State Hermitage Museum, as well as the historical museums of Baku and Tbilisi.

The History Museum of Azerbaijan presented the only golden jewelry of the Shirvanshah era, a brooch with rubies and turquoise, found in the grave of Bike Khanim - the wife of Shirvanshah Sheikh Ibrahim (founder of national diplomacy), mother of Shirvanshah Khalilullah I .

