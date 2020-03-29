By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan Photographers Union has announced a photo contest Stay home and take pictures".

The contest is accepting photo works taken on the camera or a mobile phone, inspired by such themes as "From the window of my house", "Portrait", "Family", "Still Life", "Art", etc.

All photos should be in JPEG format, while the long side of the image is not less than 1,500 pixels.

Send your photo works to the following e-mail address afb2019ayligmusabige@gmail.com until April 26.

Azerbaijan Photographers Union (APU) is the public, creative, non-profit organization, based on the principles of open society, voluntariness and self-government.

The APU aims to promote photo art in Azerbaijan, popularize its achievements in the country and abroad, as well as to preserve photographic heritage.

With the purpose of promotion and development of photo art, the Union holds a number of exhibitions, festivals, workshops and conferences that bring together local and foreign photographers.

Since its creation, Azerbaijan Photographers Union has organized and taken part in more than 100 exhibitions in Azerbaijan, USA, UK, France, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, Greece, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz