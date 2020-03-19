By Laman Ismayilova

Soz (Word) literature project has announced the contest of poems, essays and photographs dedicated to nature protection.

The competition "Let's save nature with love!" is open for students receiving education in a specialty related to the ecology and nature in Azerbaijan.

Kids aged 12 and older can join another contest titled "Nature through the eyes of children".

According to the rules, all poems and essays should be in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Those who wish to take part in the competition must provide their biography and photograph.

Poems, essays, photographs and artwork for the competition should be sent to the email address: sozliterary@gmail.com The final date is April 30, 2020.

Soz (Word) literary project aims to promote works of national poets and writers and increase attention to literature.

Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of propaganda of Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed is famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

