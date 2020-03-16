By Laman Ismayilova

Manuscripts of famous Azerbaijani poetesses have been displayed at Institute of Manuscripts in Baku.

The exposition includes manuscripts and archival photographs of ten poetesses.

The event was attended by the director of the Institute of Manuscripts Teymur Karimli, head of Institute's International relations Department Nigar Babakhanova, who spoke about the works of national poetesses. The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

Institute of Manuscripts is engaged in scientific-research, archive and library science activities, as well as translation and publication of medieval manuscripts.

The Institute of Manuscripts has rich and rare manuscripts collection covering all fields of the medieval sciences - medicine and astronomy, mathematics and mineralogy, poetics and philosophy, theology and law, grammar, history and geography, prose and poetry in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, Persian and other languages.

There are more than 40,000 materials were collected in the Institute of Manuscripts. In addition, the institute has preserved personal documents of prominent figures of science and literature of Azerbaijan, who lived in the 19th-20th centuries.

The oldest manuscript in the Institute of Manuscripts is Surah An-Nisa written on parchment in the 9th century.

