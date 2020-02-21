By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists have successfully displayed their works in Italy.

The exhibition was held as part of the Venice Carnival in the Palazzo Zenobio exhibition hall. The project is curated by gallery owner Loreta Larkin.

Colorful works of national artists Asmar Narimanbayova, Irfan Sultanova, Marziya Karimli, Sakhim Asadli, Leyli Musayeva, Zakhra Mammadzade, Zahra Ragimova, Narmina Veliyeva and Said Amirov mesmerized Italian art lovers.

Every year, tourists from all over the globe flock to Italy to enjoy spectacular shows held as part of the Venice Carnival. The event draws thousands of people dressed in unique masks and costumes.

It's said that the Carnival of Venice was started from a victory of the Venice Republic against the Patriarch of Aquileia, Ulrico di Treven in the year 1162. In the honour of this victory, the people started to dance and gather in San Marco Square.

Modern masks are painted by hand, using soil and gold leaf. They are decorated with bird feathers and precious stones.

Traditionally, the carnival ends with the Christian celebration of Lent, forty days before Easter, on Shrove Tuesday (Martedì Grasso or Mardi Gras), the day before Ash Wednesday.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz