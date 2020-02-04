By Laman Ismayilova

The Voice of Youth Festival has solemnly opened at the State Philharmonic Hall. Public and cultural figures attended the event aimed at discovering young talents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev stressed the festival's importance. He said that the holding of the first Youth Forum in Azerbaijan on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1996 opened up new horizons for very talented and open-minded youth.

The proclamation of February 2 as Day of Azerbaijani Youth by the national leader was a great example of the great leader's attention to the youth.

The minister said that the festival brought together young people from all over the country. He emphasized that young people should be provided with opportunities to show their creativity.

"That is why awarding high-achieving young people in various fields and participation of talented young people in international festivals and contests is always supported by the state. The projects implemented within the framework of the State Program "Youth of Azerbaijan in 2017-2021", approved by the President's Decree, stimulate the comprehensive development of the younger generation. It is gratifying that the activities of our creative youth are not left unnoticed. Special attention is given to the activities of young people in creative organizations under the Ministry of Culture. Various competitions, presentations, new projects are being implemented," the minister added.

Speaking about the Year of Volunteers in Azerbaijan, Abulfas Garayev said that the majority of the volunteers are young people.

"President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva are making major efforts to promote Azerbaijan in the world, and this policy is being successfully continued. We are also trying to support this policy in our field," he added.

Later, a group of talented young people were awarded for their successful activities in 2019.

Works of young artists were also exhibited in the hall. The exhibition aroused great interest among the viewers. The festival continued with gala concert.

