By Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Drama Theater will host Kapaz 2020 Cup on January 26.

The art contest is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and Dance Association with the support of the Cultural Ministry and Jam Group.

The competition will held in the following age categories: babies (6 years old), children (7-10 years old), juniors (11-15 years old), adults (16 years old and older), Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the competition, the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, Aziz Azizov, stressed that the contest aims to enable the younger generation to demonstrate their skills, competing with each other on various projects.

"For the fifth year in a row, we are holding Kapaz Cup. We need to develop our art in the regions and encourage talented youth, help make dreams come true, stimulate their development. Youth is our future and our followers...," he added.

For more information, please contact:

Az.gencler@mail.ru

+994124971236

+994502502293

+994557079002

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az.Trend.az,Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz