By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space will host the presentation of the first collection of poems by Nurlana Jafarova titled "Both of me" on January 24.

Nurlana Jafarova is a well-known TV and Radio, She is the author of lyrics for numerous pop songs.

In 2016, Nurlana joined Azerbaijani Public Radio and Television and made her first appearance as s host in “Meeting point” show. She also worked as a presenter in "Mərc Meydanı" show on "İdman Azərbaycan" sports channel.

She currently hosts "Baku nights" program on Azerbaijani Television. Starting from 2017, Nurlana was appointed as a chief editor for music and entertainment programs.

The poems will be presented in Azerbaijani language. The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

