World-famous operetta "The Cloth Peddler" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli has been presented at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The performance gathered a large audience and was held with a full house. Among the guests of the evening were prominent statesmen, public and art figures, Day.Az reported.

A vivid play of artists, colorful sets and costumes made the performance very spectacular and interesting. Throughout the evening, the audience applauded the participants of the performance.

The operetta brought together People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (Asgar), Gulyaz Mammadova (Telli), honored artists Inara Babayeva (Gulchohra), Sabina Vahabzadeh (Asya), Jahangir Gurbanov (Soltan bay), Tural Agasiyev (Suleiman) and Alakbar Aliyev (Vali).

The performance was conducted by Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyev. The audience gave the actors a standing ovation.

Arshin Mal Alan (The Cloth Peddler) is comic and romantic operetta by the founder of Azerbaijani opera and classical music Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The Cloth Peddler tells the love story of young Aska, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing-a wife. Tradition does not allow him to choose his own bride.

But Askar has a modern mentality and wants to choose his bride himself. Askar's friend Suleyman suggests that Askar disguises himself as a cloth peddler, gain entrance into the courtyard of private homes where all the women will gather around him to purchase his goods.

So Askar wanders from house to house as a poor peddler selling fabric. Eventually, he meets Gulchohra, the beautiful daughter of Sultan bey, a wealthy merchant. Askar decides Gulchohra is the one he wants to marry. She, too, falls in love with him, although she knows him only as a peddler.

The story ends happily, four couples celebrate their marriages together. Askar marries Gulchohra. Suleyman marries Gulchohra's cousin, Asiya. Askar's servant, Valli, falls in love with Sultan bey's servant, Telli. The widower, Sultan bey, falls in love with Suleyman's widowed aunt.

