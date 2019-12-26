By Laman Ismayilova

A grand concert of Emin Agalarov has been held at Heydar Aliyev Palace. This year EMIN turned 40 years old, and for his fans, the concert was a great chance to congratulate singer, Trend Life reported.

The audience greeted the beloved musician with a storm of applause. EMIN thrilled the audience with his greatest hits. Each performance featured dazzling video installations.

This was the musician's last concert this year. Speaking about the show, EMIN stressed that the concerts in Baku are specially important for him.

"There are a lot of friends and relatives in the hall, which imposes even greater responsibility. Thank you for being here!", he added.

While performing the song "Still", the singer went to his fans in the hall.

Notably, "Still" is a special song in the musician’s work as it is the title track of his first album. His first studio album "Still" was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

At the concert, EMIN also performed the songs from his new album as well as the song "My Azerbaijan".

The breathtaking show left everyone speechless. The concert was warmly welcomed by the music fans.

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2018, Emin Agalarov was named People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz