The State Philharmonic Hall will please music lovers with a concert timed to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The concert will take place at the Organ Music Hall on December 24 within "Youth Support" project.

Talented musicians Sabina Beylarbayova (organ), violinists Fidan Musayeva, Khadija Mehdiyeva, Elmira Dadasheva, Sariya Nasibova, Nigar Asgarova, pianists Bibikhanum Gadimaliyeva, Nargiz Niftalieva, Fidan Shukurlu, Gunel Tahirzade, Nazrin Shukurzade, vocalists Oya Ergun, Teymur Kazimov and others.

The concert's artistic director is associate Professor of the Azerbaijan national Conservatory Leyla Zaliyeva.

The program will feature works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, as well as young talent Aysel Alikhanli.

"Youth Support" project addresses the wide audience with different tastes and aims at discovering and supporting young talents..

The project is headed by the director of the Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade, coordinator-Ayla Karimova-Zaharia.

December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and spiritual values.

The Philharmonic Hall is the unique center of classical music popularization. The building was constructed during 1910-1920.

There are seven bodies in this grandiose building, including Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel, Azerbaijan State Camera Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, Azerbaijan State String Quartet, the honored Collective named after Fikrat Amirov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments.

Moreover, the performances of soloists from foreign countries are also regularly organized here.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

