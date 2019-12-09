By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has been successfully screened at Nazareth Festival-2019 in Israel.

The film won the prize in "Best Feature Film" nomination.

As part of the festival, the film "Stepnyak" was presented to the viewers in Afula.

Nazareth Festival serves to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the world. The festival brought together filmmakers from more than 60 countries.

"The Steppe Man" was produced in 2012 at Azerbaijanfilm studio by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The film has been screened at many international film festivals such as Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia), White Unicorn International Film Festival 2019 (WUIFF) and others.

It was named "Best Feature Film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". “The Steppe Man” received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the "Humay" national prize.

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

