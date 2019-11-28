By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani women's headscarf, kelagayi, can be incredibly versatile and wonderfully stylish.

With a 2,000-year history, kelagayi comes in a range of different patterns from isomorphic to geometrical ones.

No wonder that this ancient garment has turned into the source of inspiration for talented artist Inna Kostina.

The National Carpet Museum displayed over 30 national headscarves from the artist's collection, as well as 30 of her copyright panels, made on silk using the batik technique, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the museum's director, Chairman of the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Melikova noted that the exhibition is timed to the inclusion of the Traditional Art and Symbolism of Kelagayi into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

The concept of the exhibition is based on a synthesis of the traditional and modern approaches to the art of silk painting.

At the exhibition, panels by Inna Kostina, created specifically for this project, were presented together with those made in Sheki and Baskal in the last century.

Kostina’s purple kelagayi with a beautiful golden ornament was among them. The elegant headscarf was created in 2003 at the creative forum in Baskal. There, Inna Kostina together with local artists created gorgeous headscarves according to their own sketches, but taking into account all the ancient technologies.

In their speeches, member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists Jalil Tariverdiyev, head of the sector of fine and decorative art at the Ministry of Culture Galib Gasimov, professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, honored worker of culture Mammadhuseyn Huseynov praised the artist's creative work.

Inna Kostina, in turn, said that she is interested in kelagayi not as a headscarf but as a work of art.

The artist created her collection with the use of hot and cold batik techniques.

Notably, the art project was previously presented at Tashkent International Biennale of Applied Arts. Colorful headscarves were highly appreciated by the guests of the event.

