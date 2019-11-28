By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become the platform to unite fashionistas around the word.

This large-scale project has contributed to the emergency of the fashion market as the few fashion designers that existed at that time worked separately, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

The 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week gathered talented designers from Azerbaijan, Morocco, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Russia at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

Fashion Week shows are always a very bright event in the fashion industry, where everyone admires incredibly beautiful collections, colorful shows, and chic catwalks of models.

Ever wonder what happens backstage? Trend Life reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Preparation for the show is a very responsible process, during which there is neither time nor strength to show off in front of each other. Moreover, each model has special rules for preparing for the show. Following them, the models achieve exceptional brightness of the skin, clean face, flat stomach and perfect body. Months of intense sports and diets are left behind, and there are only a couple of days for the finishing touches to help models look stunning on the catwalk.

Fashion designers, models, hair and makeup artists must work as a perfect team.

And how do models change clothes during fashion shows? As soon as they leave the catwalk, the models run back to the dressing room to change their looks.

The preparation for the show takes a tremendous amount of time. Although, the show lasts 10 minutes, the preparations takes a tremendous amount of time.

But it's worth it! After all, the most joyful moment comes when the show is over, behind the scenes when project participants congratulate each other with brilliant work.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom were available for the guests.The showroom allowed boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

