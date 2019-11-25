By Laman Ismayilova

For many years, kelagayi has been a major part of Azerbaijani women's national costume that protects them from the cold in summer and the heat in winter.

With 2,000-year history, this elegant garment has entered the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List.

Nowadays ancient silk headscarf continues to conquer the fashion industry. The headscarf has turned into source of inspiration for many fashion experts.

National designer Gulnara Khalilova will please fashion lovers with new fashion collection inspired by national headscarf.

The fashion show is dedicated to the inclusion of the Traditional Art and Symbolism of Kelagayi into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

The event will be held at the International Mugham Center on November 27, Trend Life reported.

The project "Silk legacy" will bring together celebrities and media representatives. The project is implemented jointly with "Azerbaijan Kelagayi" brand.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz