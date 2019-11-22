By Laman Ismayilova

Stone Chronicle Museum invites fashionistas to celebrate the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

In May 2015, Azerbaijan hosted the first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, which marked the beginning of the Fashion Week in the country.

This large-scale project contributed to the emergency of the fashion market as the few fashion designers that existed at that time worked separately, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the fashion sector.

The fashion show brings together designers, fashion lovers, buyers, local and foreign media.

Over the past seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has gained the status of the most important fashion event in the country.

There are many international guests among the participants of the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

AFW partners - Oriental Fashion Show will delight the guests with the collection of three designers at once - Faiza Antri Bouzar (Algeria), Fatima Zahra Idrissi (Morocco) and Hind Morad (Morocco).

Uzbekistan will be represented by four brands at once - Elmira Batyrova, Art by Sofia, Nadi Nur and Suhrob Habib Mens.

Kazakh designers Alex Chzhen, Botaya, Tarbiya, Nomad Homme + and A-Sain Kids, so beloved by local fashionistas, will once again demostrate their stunning clothing lines in Baku.

Georgia will be represented by talented designers Mak Mari and Kashen, and Russia by Ayza and Nikita Okishev.

Each day of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week will also devoted to local brands, whose number is growing rapidly every day.

Local designers Noora, Gunel Behbudova, Ulker Hasanova, Shan Atelier, GM Fashion, Giedi, RM Couture, Velor and the main opening of the last season - Scandar will present their spring-summer collections for the 2020 season.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom will be available for the guests.

The showroom allows boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz