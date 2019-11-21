By Laman Ismayilova

Iranian artist have displayed his art pieces in Baku as part of the 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum".

Speaking at the opening of the exposition, the director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Galib Gasimov, noted that the works of the Iranian artist were presented in several countries. However, the artist has presented his works in Azerbaijan for the first time, Trend Life reported.

Hamid Aminifar began to engage in fine art from the age of 16. Different art styles are reflected in his works, portraits are performed in the original manner by the artist.

The exhibition in Baku presents works that harmoniously combine the skills of calligraphy with modern art.

These art works brilliantly link traditional and contemporary art. The exhibited works contain the lines of Guran (Quran) and classical poetry.

The Biennial is being held in Baku every two years since 2003 and attracts art connoisseurs from all over the world to Azerbaijan.

More than 40 foreign and 30 national artists are taking part in the event.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

The Biennale features paintings, graphic works, sculptures, installations, video art, photo works, as well as performances by artists from Azerbaijan, Germany and Georgia.

A series of exhibitions are organized in the Shirvanshah's Palace , Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery"and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

