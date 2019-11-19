By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbek Film Festival has opened its doors to cinema lovers. The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Uzbekkino agency.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev stressed that that the holding of events such as the Film Week provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the Uzbek culture and contributes to the strengthening of cultural ties between the two countries, Trend Life reported.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan pay great attention to the development of the cinema industry.

Uzbek ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Fayziyev emphasized the importance of the Uzbek Film Festival. He also noted that 10 films, including 6 feature and 4 documentary, are planned to be screened as part of the festival.

Among them are films of the historical and dramatic genre, singing love, patriotism, fidelity. One animated film created by based on Uzbek folk tales.

Speaking about the festival, Sherzod Fayziyev emphasized that Uzbek Film Festival provides a great platform for dialogue with the audience.

He noted that Uzbek film industry has been rapidly developing. More than 80 films are produced annually, thanks to the conditions created in the country.

Many films become participants and winners of international film festivals.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the Uzbek Film Festival in Azerbaijan, as well as the past, in September this year, the Days of Azerbaijani cinema in Uzbekistan will further strengthen the relations between the two fraternal peoples.

Next, Uzbekkino Agency deputy director, professor Shukhratullo Rizayev, film expert, Uzbekkino employee Barno Ungboeva, honored artist of Uzbekistan, film director Abdukhalil Mignarov, USSR State Prize laureate, film director Shukhrat Makhmudov, producer, member of the Association of Journalists of the Turkic World Ulugbek Abdullayev, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, actress Rano Shadieva, screenwriter Roza Merkinbayeva and actress Zarina Ergasheva expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality.

The Uzbek Film Festival cinema opened with the screening of the film "Imu Abu Iso Muhammad Termizi" directed by Abdukhalil Signa.

The film festival will last until November 24.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz