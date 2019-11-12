By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's history is abundant with skilled conductors, who create magical sounds with a simple flick of the hand.

World-famous conductor Yalchin Adigozalov have the power to heal and uplift souls. His 60th anniversary has been solemnly marked in the State Philharmonic Hall.

In his speech, the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev stressed the conductor's great contribution to the Azerbaijani classical art and its promotion in the international arena.

The Minister then read out the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev on awarding Yalchin Adigozalov with the Shokhrat Order for his contribution to the country's musical art.

A congratulatory letter was also presented on behalf of the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Famous literary critic, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, MP Rafael Huseynov said that Yalchin Adigozalov is a representative of the third generation of the famous musical dynasty, which begins with mugham singer Zulfugar Adigozalov.

In conclusion, Yalchin Adigozalov expressed his gratitude for the high appreciation of his work.

Throughout his life, Yalchin Adigozalov has successfully participated in many concerts both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

He shared the same stage with the best orchestras from Turkey, Russia, Austria, Spain, Belgium and performed with outstanding soloists, including Mstislav Rostropovich, Nikolai Petrov, Sergei Stadler, Ivan Monighetti, İdil Biret, Dmitri Kogan, etc.

Together with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, he recorded eight CDs released in the USA, Russia, England and Turkey.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz