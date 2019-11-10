By Laman Ismayilova

Caspian Business Hotel invites you to take part in Baku Fashion Festival on November 22-24.

Diamond Globe Awards will be presented to public and art figures, representatives of fashion industry and other fields, including twenty representatives of foreign countries, Trend Life reported.

Each guest will have a chance to walk red carpet and take part in fashion parade.

Baku Fashion Festival will feature numerous showrooms, fashion shows and much more. The project is organized by Azerbaijan Luxury. The project manager is the director of Top Model Azerbaijan 2019, Novruz Ismayil.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

