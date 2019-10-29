By Laman Ismayilova

Claire Parsons & Eran Har Even duo has brilliantly performed at the 14th Baku Jazz Festival.

The duo is a young international project between the British/Luxembourgish jazz singer Claire Parsons and the Israeli guitarist Eran Har Even. Each one of the musicians brings their unique style to the music.

Eran Har Even is one of the most active figures in the Dutch jazz scene, recording and performing with the best jazz musicians. He is currently writing a book on the method of using polyphony on a guitar. This will be the first practical book devoted to this topic in the jazz idiom.

Claire Parsons is a talented jazz singer who was twice nominated for the Luxembourg Music Award and won it in the category "Best Future Musician".

The jazz singers amazed the guests of the festival with spectacular performance.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

