By Laman Ismayilova

The concert of the jazz quartet led by word-famous Dutch composer and saxophonist Yurian Honing took place at the International Mugham Center on October 21 as part of Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

Yurian Honing Quartet brilliantly combined the folk traditions of the northern peoples with free jazz. The concert aroused a storm of applause from the audience.

Yurian dedicated the final song to his recently deceased father and it was a tribute to the traditions of John Coltrane with an improvisation on the theme of "A Love Supreme". The performance of Dutch musicians left no one indifferent.

Through his music, Yurian Honing perfectly expresses the values of freedom and individuality. His music rises above everything monotonous and leaves hope for the life of romanticism in jazz music.

Yurian Honing is a three-time winner of the Grammy, Edison award and is touring the world with his 22nd Goldbrun album on European multiculturalism.He is considered one of the best musicians of the Netherlands jazz school.

During his career, Yurian has recorded songs together with such extraordinary jazz musicians as Pat Metheny, Paul Bley, Craig Taborn, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Charlie Hayden.

The magical sound of the saxophone perfectly complements the improvised range of the cultural synthesis through Jost Lijbaart's sounds of drums and percussion.

The album "Goldbrun" has sounded in seven author jazz compositions, two of which were created in collaboration with pianist Wolfart Brederode and bassist Gulli Gudmundsson and are dedicated to iconic heroes from myths and legends of the peoples of the Netherlands.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz