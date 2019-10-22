By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists continue to shine at the world's art scene. Works of national artists have been showcased in Asmar Narimanbayova`s pavilion-ASMAR Art, at Art Shopping Gallery in France.

At the exhibition, national artists Asmar Narimanbayova, Yegyana Asadova, Sahib Asadli, as well as art studio of "Clouds by Muna" Educational Center mesmerized art connoisseurs with truly vibrant and colorful paintings, Trend Life reported.

Along with works of Azerbaijani artists, the pavilion featured paintings of talented artists Muzaffer Gencher (Turkey), Lela Tabliashvili, Inga Gabashvili, Manana Sukhitashvili, Ruska Zviadadze, Eka Egadze (Georgia) and Simonas Gelminauskis (Lithuania).

The works aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

Among the exhibited works there were paintings in different genres and directions.

Over the years, Art Shopping has become an art event in Paris where hundreds of artists can present their artwork to thousands of visitors, art lovers and professional buyers.

Twice a year, the Art Shopping trade show is held in the Carrousel du Louvre and offers a selection of works to both view and purchase.

Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy. Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

