Azerbaijani teens have joined the jury of the 7th Giffoni International Film Festival held in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Azerbaijani jury members included Banuchichek Pashayeva, Ayan Mehdiyeva, Riad Salayev and Ilham Karimli, Trend Life reported.

The festival’s international jury comprised of over 600 children and youth from 10 countries.

Within the framework of the "International Party", national stand featured Azerbaijan's traditional sweets, fruits, books and samples of applied art.

Azerbaijani participants provided insight into the country's history and culture.

Giffoni Macedonia Youth Film Festival also became a meeting place for the participants of the 1st Salam International Youth Film Festival held by Narimanfilm in Baku on September 2-5. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.

This year the festival offered a programme including 15 films in official competition admitted by some of the biggest and most influential film festivals in the world as well as youth film festivals.

Giffoni Macedonia also included a revue programme with Italian and Macedonian Short films, films about ecology, air pollution and environmental protection. The jurors also participated in eight different creative workshops.

The Giffoni International Film Festival is one of the most well-known children's film festivals in the world.

Started in 1971, the festival brings together over 2,000 children from several countries around the world every year. During the festival, children and teenagers watch the movies, learn about the filmmaking process, and are called to judge them and award the best ones with prizes.

