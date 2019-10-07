By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of the artist Vugar Ali has opened at the Baku Museum Center. The exhibition titled "The Rhythms of Colors" displays more than 50 paintings inspired by jazz music, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, said that Vugar Ali is a graduate of the Azim Azimzade Art School the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Vugar Ali does not limit his creative interests to painting. Since the 1990s he has been actively working in design, theatrical design and graphics. Along with creative activities, Vugar Ali also teaches at the State University of Culture and Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists Union.

Speaking about the artist's educational activities, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, professor Jeyran Makhmudova emphasized that Vugar Ali generously shares his experience with students.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists Union, People’s Artist Aghali Ibrahimov noted that Vugar Ali is a person who lives in creativity.

Dilyara Vahabova, Ph.D. in art criticism, emphasized that this exhibition is a huge responsibility as the artist showcased his artworks to the audience.

"At this exhibition, Vugar Ali shows himself as an artist, but I want to note that he is a great master of posters and also a designer of theatrical productions. In fact, Vugar Ali is a very multifaceted artist, and we can only admire his inexhaustible energy," she said.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Arif Aziz said that Vugar Ali is a wonderful artist and teacher.

Vugar Ali, in turn, expressed gratitude to the event organizers and to all the guests of the exhibition. He stressed that the exhibition "The Rhythms of Colors" aims to showcase the dynamics of jazz, the images of famous jazzmen and reflect the music through painting.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Baku Museum Center, curators - Galib Gasimov and Sevil Karimova, coordinator of the exhibition and author of the exhibition - Liana Vazirova.

Musical theme occupies a special place in the art of Vugar Ali. The language of emotions inherent in music, the artist perfectly expresses all colors and lines.

The artist’s previous solo exhibition, organized in 2016 as part of the International Jazz Festival, featured the portraits of Azerbaijani and foreign jazzmen of different generations - Emma Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Rafig Babayev, Parviz Rustambayov, Vagif Mustafazade, İsfar Sarabskiy and others.

"The Rhythms of Colors" continues the artist's previous exhibition. The exhibition features more than 30 new works dedicated to such jazz musicians as Vagif Mustafazade, Ennio Morricone, Henry Mancini, Nina Simon and others.

Some of Vugar Ali's new works are devoted to spring. In separate halls of the gallery, the viewers enjoyed the artist’s previous works.

One of his paintings is based on knowledge of crystallography. The work was created by Vugar Ali under the guidance of a renowned specialist in mineralogy, academician Khudu Mammadov.

A series of works "Nargile" received its name in honor of the pomegranate fairy.

The exhibition "The Rhythms of Colors" runs until October 9.

