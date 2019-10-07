By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani FM JAZZ BAND will take part in the 4th Delta Jazz Festival to be held on October 11-14 in Astrakhan, Russia.

The performance will be supported by the Bridge of Friendship and Joy Charity Foundation headed by Sevinj Nasirova, Trend Life reported. Famous Azerbaijani compositions will be performed at the concert in a new style.

Fuad Musaev is popular in Azerbaijan as a singer, composer, and jazz band leader, a talented performer with a strong velvet voice.

At first, the musician created the pop group FM EXPRESS BAND. FM JAZZ BAND ensemble was created on its basis. The band's first performance was held in Georgia in at the Caucasus International Jazz Festival 2016.

Trio Ramberto Ciammarughi (Italy), Big Band (Russia), Elijah Jamal Balbed and Candy Mills (U.S) will take part in the festival.

