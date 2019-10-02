By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Yugh Theater has opened its new season with the play "Curse".

The theater workers and Bulgarian director Hristo Stoychev presented Shakespeare's "Richard III" in a new way as the play featured only four characters.

The event was attended by the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev, prominent figures of culture and art, numerous fans of theatrical art, Trend Life reported.

The play "Curse" was presented in the new set design which aroused great interest among the theater lovers.

The play was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture. The director of the play is Gunay Sattarova, composer-Honored Art Worker Sardar Farajev, art director-Olga Boseva (Bulgaria), costume designer- Saadetkhan Ramin and the assistant director is Gunel Safarova.

The play was translated into Azerbaijani by the theater actor, People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

During its history, the Yugh Theater has staged more than 90 plays. Today, it occupies a special place in the theater art of the country. The theater’s troupe has participated in many international festivals.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.

---

