By Laman Ismayilova

More than 100 young and talented singers have applied for Zima Kids Music Festival 2019 to be held in Baku.

At a press conference, the festival's executive producer Leyla Zeynalova said that the Organizing Committee has selected the best 19 performers out of 110 kids, Trend Life reported.

"This year young artists will take part in the festival not only from Azerbaijan, but also from foreign countries. We try to make the festival more diverse and colorful every year. We are preparing a bright show for the third Zima Kids Music Festival," she added.

The festival participants will work closely with famous Azerbaijani artists who, in turn, will train them in vocals and share their experience.

A gala concert of the third Zima Kids Music Festival 2019 will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 14. A colorful show will be hosted by TV presenter Leyla Guliyeva and young artist Rufat Mammadov, well-known from two previous festivals.

The music festival is organize by Beat Group with the support of the Cultural Ministry.

Many surprises await the guess of the festival as People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aygun Kazimova, Honored Artist Sevda Alakbarzade and famous singer Ilgar Khayal will perform at the festival.

At a press conference, Azerbaijani celebrities shared their thoughts about the upcoming festival.

"In my creative life, the competition played a very big role. I understand the excitement experienced by all the participants of Zima-2019. I wish each of them success. Throughout this path we will be together with them, we will share both excitement and joy. Participation in festivals and competitions is important for each artist. Thanks to these projects their creative potential is revealed and developed," said Aygun Kazimova.

Sevda Alakbarzade believes all participants of the festival have great creative potential.

"The festival is attended by very gifted representatives of the young generation. I was really amazed after hearing their performances. I’m happy that there are so many talented young people in Azerbaijan," she said.

"The future of Azerbaijani pop and classical music are here with us today. I express my gratitude to the organizers for such an interesting and significant project that reveals creative abilities of young artists. Zima festival is a holiday, and I will be happy to share the stage with the young performers," said Ilgar Khayal.

Leyla Guliyeva, the head of the department of music, art and special projects of the Public Television of Azerbaijan (İTV) and the host of the festival, the format of Zima 2019 said the participants were lucky to share the stage with famous artists.

"I am honored to be working with beautiful, talented Azerbaijani children for the third season of the festival and see how each project helps reveal gifted performers. Thanks to the team of stars who have joined us. The music stars have great experience that they will pass on to the children, "said Rimma Shapovalova, vocal teacher, Honored Artist of Ukraine.

Music producer of the project Rustam Rzayev and choreographer Emin Huseynov said that the stage performance of each participant in the festival will be spectacular and memorable.

It was also noted at a press conference, that young artists from Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and Kazakhstan are expected to join the festival.

Zima International Kids Music Festival is not a competition, but only a song festival - prizes are not awarded to the participants of this musical project, each young performer is awarded a diploma.

The festival participants have already successfully performed at various prestigious international competitions.

For example, Zima-2017 participants became winners of the international music television contest "Vo Ves Golos". Rustam Karimov also excelled - he won a special prize at the San-Remo Junior 2017, while Alexander Zazarashvili, a participant of Zima-2018, became the winner of "The Voice Kids" in Ukraine.

