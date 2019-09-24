By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular evening dedicated to Karabakh's musical culture has been held in London.

The project "My soul lives in Karabakh" has been co-organized by the Khan Shushinsky Foundation with the support of the Council on State Support to NGOs and with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Great Britain, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by representatives of the public, culture and science, diplomatic missions and diaspora organizations.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Great Britain Tahir Taghizadeh stressed the importance of strengthening the cultural bridges between the countries, promoting national culture and art, and enlightening the international community about Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Beyimkhanim Javanshirova-Verdiyeva provided insight into the history of Karabakh, its historical, material and cultural monuments, literature, music and art.

The guests were later presented with a concert program by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fikrat Verdiyev (tar), Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), Sevinj Saryeva and Ehtiram Huseynov (mugham singer).

Folk songs, mugham and compositions of prominent Karabakhis were sounded. In conclusion, guests were given souvenirs from Azerbaijan, a friendly conversation was held at the tea table.

The Karabakh Khanate was established in 1747 by Panah-Ali Khan Javanshir. During this time, the population of the khanate consisted of the Turkic Azerbaijani tribes of Javanshir, Iyirmidordlyar, Otuzikilar, Kebirli, Baharli and Kolani, as well as Christians - Albanians.

Karabakh has an important place in Azerbaijan's culture and music. The world-famous museums feature exhibitions related to Azerbaijani art and history which are represented through Karabakh folk art.

Mughams, folk songs, dances, and ashug art form take a special place in the Karabakh musical art. The city of Shusha, where Khan Shushinsky was born (1901 - 1979), has long been known as Azerbaijan's music center and has become famous throughout Transcaucasia as an inexhaustible school of folk musical talents.

Shusha musicians created the history of Azerbaijani national music and brilliantly presented it not only in their homeland, but also in other countries of the East. That is why Shusha was called the Conservatory of the Caucasus.

Over 25 years, Shusha and Karabakh have been occupied by the Armenian armed forces. The conflict between the two South Caucasian countries arose in 1988 due to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

As a result of military invasion of the Armenian armed forces, 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands, namely Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions are under the occupation.

In 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement to end hostilities. Armenia has failed to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

The Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ( Russia, France and USA) have been mediating the peace negotiations beween the two countries since 1994.

