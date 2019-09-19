By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's most talented young people have been awarded in Baku.

The awarding ceremony took place in Park Inn Hotel Radisson in accordance with the concept of the prestigious Turkish Youth Awards, Trend Life reported.

The main goal of the project is to discover successful talented young people and stimulate them for further activities. The prize was first awarded in Azerbaijan.

The winners of the Awards in various categories were determined through polls in social networks and various resources, by the decision of the jury and the organizing committee.

The prize was also awarded to those who support the youth movement in the country.

International project director Joshgun Dokunulmaz addressed the event.

He hailed the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, their unity and mutual assistance in all areas.

National project director Tural Alakbarov and executive director Ilmirza Aghabekhov stressed that project aims discover successful talented youth.

Some winners of Azerbaijan Youth Awards will have a chance to take part in international projects.

TV presenters Afag Ganjali, Zaur and Gunay Bakhshaliyevs, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov, athletes Aikhan Mamayev, Aikhan Tagizade, Dr. Araz Azimov, businessmen Natella Aghayeva, Medina Yusifzade, Zaur Guliyev and others were among the winners.

